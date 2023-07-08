Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir apologizes for ‘Adipurush’

Shillong, July 8: Following the mixed response from the box office regarding the presentation of the Ramayana in the film ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla took to social media on Saturday to express his apologies.

In his post, Muntashir wrote, “I acknowledge that people’s emotions have been hurt by ‘Adipurush’. With folded hands, I offer my sincere apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us the strength to serve our sacred Sanatan (ancient Hindu traditions) and our great nation.”

As per IANS, netizens responded to his apology with comments such as “accepted,” “May Lord Ram bless you,” “You have done a good thing,” and “Happy to see your apology, it shows you are a good-hearted person, please remain true to yourself.”

The film, which had a budget of Rs 500 crore, faced criticism for its direction, visual effects, dialogues, and screenplay. In response, the makers made alterations to the film’s dialogues, taking into account the feedback from the public and the audience.

According to IMDb, the worldwide gross collection of the film, starring Prabhas, amounted to Rs 410 crore, including Rs 128.50 crore in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Released in Hindi and Telugu, ‘Adipurush’ features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in prominent roles.