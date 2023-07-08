Shah Rukh Khan’s fans upset as Mahnoor Baloch criticizes his acting skills

Shillong, July 8: Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch’s comments about Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills have sparked anger among his fans. In an interview, Baloch stated that Khan was not a good actor and did not possess conventional good looks, but it was his strong aura that made him attractive.

Baloch emphasized that physical appearance alone does not define a person’s overall aura and personality. She praised Khan’s personality and aura, stating that he had a strong presence and knew how to market himself as a great businessman. However, she expressed her opinion that Khan lacked acting skills, despite being successful in the industry.

India Today reported that during a Pakistani talk show called Had Kardi, Baloch remarked, “Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you judge him based on conventional beauty standards, he doesn’t fit into that category. It’s just that his personality and aura are so strong that he appears good. He has that ‘thing’ (aura), but there are many beautiful people who lack that aura, so they go unnoticed.”

Regarding Khan’s acting abilities, Baloch stated, “In my opinion, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman and knows how to market himself. Maybe his fans and others would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality and markets himself well. There are many talented actors who are not as successful.”

Mahnoor Baloch is an American-born Canadian Pakistani actress, film director, and former model. She began her television career in 1993 with the drama serial Marvi. In 2013, she made her Hollywood debut in the film Torn, portraying the role of Maryam, a mother who loses her teenage son in a mall explosion.