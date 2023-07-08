NCP split: Sharad’s fightback at this age inspires us all: Raut

Mumbai, July 7: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar’s fight against the revolt in his party at this age is inspiring, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Pawar (82) had, on Thursday, declared he was the president of the party and hit back at nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s retirement jibe, saying he will work more effectively “whether 82 or 92.” “This is what inspires us about him. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray) was 84-86 years old. We would take inspiration from him. What is age? Mahatma Gandhi was old, but he still fought against the British,” Raut told reporters.

The party’s official Twitter account said the 83-year old warrior, referring to the NCP supremo, was back in the field and he will embark on a statewide tour from Saturday starting from Nashik’s Yeola, the constituency of party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who now owes allegiance to Ajit Pawar.

At a separate event, when asked about this, Maharashtra Deputy CM and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said some people in the party (NCP faction owing allegiance to Sharad Pawar) are harping on Pawar’s age to garner sympathy.

“We wish him (Sharad Pawar) good luck and he should live for 100 years. He can be in politics till he wants. Some people (in the NCP) are harping on (his age of) 83 years to garner sympathy. We do not pay attention to it.” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Raut also said there is no need for any mediator to initiate talks between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as both are brothers, amid a buzz of a possible alliance between the two.

On Thursday, MNS leader Abhijit Panse met Raut, leading to speculation about a possible truce between the estranged Thackeray cousins against the backdrop of the changed political situation in Maharashtra.

Panse, however, denied he had brought any proposal from Raj Thackeray for an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)