BJP walks out of all-party meeting ahead of Bihar Monsoon session

Patna, July 7: Ahead of the Monsoon session starting from July 10, the BJP walked out of the all-party meeting held in the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

The all-party meeting was called by Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, representing the BJP, alleged that the Vidhan Sabha is turning out to be a center of corruption in the name of recruitment and questioned the Speaker on what basis has the Assembly recruited the employees.

“The Bihar Vidhan Sabha recruited employees here on its own. The recruitment should be done through Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). I asked him about on what basis the recruitment was done. When I asked the same question to the Speaker, he did not give any answer to me. Hence, I boycotted the all-party meeting and came out from the venue,” Sinha said.

“The BJP often raises questions in the house but they do not allow us to ask questions. The state government sets the agenda before the sessions and implements the same. I have demanded the proceedings of the last session but they claimed that it was not completed and not given to me,” he added. (IANS)