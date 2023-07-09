Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Bawaal’ explores World War 2

Shillong, July 9: Director Nitesh Tiwari has shared insights about the challenges faced while shooting his upcoming film ‘Bawaal,’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film delves into an important period in history, World War 2, which Tiwari describes as the toughest scene to shoot.

According to Tiwari, the real challenge was crafting a story set during this time and creating a screenplay that accurately depicted historical events. Attention to detail was paramount, requiring extensive collaboration with the production design and costume teams. This meticulous approach took considerable time and effort.

IANS stated that Tiwari specifically highlighted the war scene at Omaha Beach as the most challenging part of the shoot. Recreating such a pivotal moment from history demanded both accuracy and intensity.

When it comes to working with Janhvi and Varun, Tiwari expressed confidence in their acting abilities. He stated that he didn’t need convincing about their skills and that his criteria for casting was straightforward: having the right material and talent to choose from. Tiwari appreciated the vibes he got from the actors and the sincerity they displayed, noting that audiences will witness a new side of Janhvi and Varun in the film.

‘Bawaal’ is set to release on July 21 on Prime Video, offering viewers an intriguing glimpse into World War 2 through the lens of acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari.