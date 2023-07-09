WhatsApp rolls out sticker suggestion feature on iOS Beta

Shillong, July 9: WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new sticker suggestion feature for iOS beta users. According to WABetaInfo, beta users will now see a sticker tray above the keyboard in WhatsApp.

The sticker tray will display all stickers related to the emoji entered in the chat bar. As the number of installed stickers continues to grow, this new feature is expected to be helpful for users. Searching for a specific sticker from a large collection can sometimes be challenging, so the sticker suggestion feature will save users time and simplify the process.

Currently, IANS reported, the feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS. It is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.

In addition, WhatsApp has also been widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned an updated sticker tray with improved navigation for a better user experience.