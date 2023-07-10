HP to launch Envy 15 laptop for GenZ content creators in India

Shillong, July 10: PC and printer major HP is preparing to launch its new Envy 15 laptop in India this week, targeting GenZ content creators with a price tag of less than Rs 1,00,000. According to sources, the laptop will offer users the ability to connect to three external 4K displays, facilitating smoother work. It will also prioritize high-end security features to ensure privacy for content creators. The new Envy 15 laptop is expected to compete with Apple’s MacBook Pro in the industry.

As per IANS, noteworthy features of the laptop include an IR sensor camera for Windows Hello login and a manual shutter camera that can be used to turn off the PC’s camera. Additionally, the laptop is said to provide game-changing collaboration tools to meet the needs of content creators in today’s world. It is also rumored to come with HP QuickDrop, a feature that allows for easy file transfer.

Last month, HP launched its latest line-up of OMEN and Victus gaming laptops in India, catering to a diverse range of gamers. The OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16 laptops were introduced, priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 59,999, respectively.