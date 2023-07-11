Twitter blocks searches for links to Meta’s ‘Threads’

Shillong, July 11: Twitter has been blocking searches for links to Meta’s Threads app, according to users. The app is a direct competitor to Twitter and allows users to share messages and photos with a small group of friends.

The blocking of search results has been widely reported by users on Twitter. When searching for “url:threads.net” on Twitter, no results are returned. However, when searching for “threads.net” without the “url:” operator, dozens of irrelevant results are returned. These results are from users who have their Threads account in their display name, or who discuss Threads without linking to it.

IANS reported that the reason for Twitter’s blocking of search results is not clear. However, it is possible that the company is trying to limit the visibility of Threads in order to protect its own platform.

Meanwhile, Threads users have also been complaining that the app is draining their phone batteries. Some users have said that the app is “murderous” to their battery life, while others have said that they are “not going to use Instagram Threads until it stops draining my phone battery.”

It is unclear why Threads is draining users’ phone batteries. However, it is possible that the app is collecting a lot of background data. This data could be used to improve the app’s performance or to track users’ activity.