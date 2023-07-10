JHADC opposes UCC fearing disruption of customary practices

Jowai, July 10: The summer session of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) began today with both the treasury bench and the opposition supporting the resolution put forward by the CEM Thombor Shiwait over the intention of the Central government to enact the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and ured the Centre to desist from enacting the UCC bill.

The JHADC maintains that the UCC shall unsettle traditional and consistently followed customs, practised till date particularly in respect of subjects like marriage, inheritance and succession, land tenure system and more importantly the fundamental rights enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of the India with regard to religious freedom.

Further it is suggested that by the JHADC that execution of the Code will affect the prevailing systems of ownership of land and property nominees.