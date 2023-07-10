Business, drinking on streets, loud music banned after 10 pm in Shillong

Shillong, July 10: The East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the Shillong city in view of recent incidents of violence that had occurred in and around the city especially at night posing threat to the commuters and the life of public in general.

In an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the EKH has thereby restricted opening of shops/food stalls/ restaurants/ enterprises in and around Shillong city beyond 10 pm.

The order also imposed ban on consumption of intoxicants and indulging in any unlawful activities inside the vehicle.

The order has also prohibited playing of loud music near education/religious institutions, hospitals besides residential areas after 10 pm.