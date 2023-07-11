ACHIK begins hunger strike in Tura

Tura, July 11: The A’chik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) began its indefinite hunger strike in front of the Mini Secretariat in Tura on Tuesday. The organization is demanding immediate implementation of a backlog policy on reservation for Garos as well as the creation of a Winter Capital in Tura.

Members of the organization along with those from supporting organizations gathered in front of the mini Secretariat at Dakopgre in Tura for the indefinite fast. The organization is seeking an audience with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and has decided to wait it out indefinitely until he does so.

“We have tried to meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and representatives of the government several times in the recent past but were unable to do so. We want an audience especially with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma so that we can be clear of what their intentions are. Right now, we do not know whether or not there will be a backlog policy. We want the government to come clean,” former MCS Officer, L Ch Marak, who led the hunger strike said.

According to Marak, the members are ready for a full month of indefinite protest and the fast would go on until Chief Minister Conrad Sangma gives them an audience along with some sort of assurance.

Meanwhile, ACHIK General Secretary, Bernitha R Marak said that the hunger strike was being held as the government has yet to come clean on their demands for a backlog policy as well as the creation of a Winter Festival in Tura.

“We are not taking away anything from any community but are merely demanding what is rightfully ours. During the last 50 years Garos have been denied their due quotas as per the reservation policy and that is why we are demanding a backlog policy,” Marak said, adding the irregularity committed over the last 50 years or so, should be sorted out by appointing more Garos than those from the Khasi-Jaintia to slowly fill up the remaining backlog.

With regard to the demand for creation of a Winter Capital in Tura, Marak said that the promise of a second capital in Tura had been there since 1972, when Meghalaya first achieved statehood. She added that the hunger strike would hopefully make the government take notice and make its stand clear on the issue.