Placement Division of USTM facilitates successful students

Guwahati, July 11: The Training and Placement Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is dedicated to ensuring promising career opportunities for its students. With a focus on various sectors across the country, the division has consistently strived to place students in reputed companies.

The division has recently organized several placement drives, pre-placement talks, online and written aptitude tests, group discussions, and personal interviews to groom students for the corporate world.

Speaking in this regard, Nurmahmud Ali, Director of Training and Placement USTM said, “Recognizing the importance of staying updated with industry trends, the Training and Placement Division actively creates awareness among students about the diverse opportunities and growth prospects available to them. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, the division prepares students well in advance for the challenges and requirements of the professional world”.

The Training and Placement Division is committed to several key areas, including industry interaction, ensuring students are placement-ready, providing comprehensive training, tracking student performance, enhancing the university's brand, developing an extensive alumni network, and fostering collaboration between academia and industry, said Mercy Borah, Corporate Relationship Officer at USTM.

In this context, Bidisha Lahon, Soft Skills Trainer expressed, “Throughout the academic year 2022-2023, a total of 70 placement drives were conducted, leading to the selection of 250+ students who were placed in various renowned companies. Several esteemed companies have visited the campus to recruit talented students for diverse roles. Among these companies are Venture Catalyst, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Berger Paints India Limited, Durian Industries Limited, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Hospital, The GOAT TRUST, Learnhill Technologies Private Limited, Rainbow Home of Seven Sisters, and Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA)”.

Ms Jayashree Deka, the Assistant Training and Placement Officer at USTM said, “In addition to placements, USTM students have also been selected for coveted summer internship programmes at esteemed organizations, such as Marico, ITC, IIFL, Nippon India, the Poddar Group of Industries, Berger Paints, and the Indian Institute of Bank Management.”

Arnab Nayak, Placement Executive at USTM said that the Training and Placement Division has scheduled placement drives with renowned companies like Star Cement, Integra Ventures, Ultra Tech Cement, and Indigi Consulting & Solutions Private Limited for the month of July. These drives aim to provide USTM students with further avenues for professional growth and career development.