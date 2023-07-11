Family files compensation claim for electrocution victims

Tura, July 11: The family of the three electrocution victims, one of whom died on the spot at Chenggapara in West Garo Hills, has submitted a letter to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner claiming compensation.

Recently on July 9, three persons of the same family- Epsilla N Marak (35), Blessa Glory S Sangma (1) and Brian Donseng M Marak (22) were electrocuted due to the alleged negligence by the MeECL. While Epsilla and Blessa Glory survived with injuries, Brian Donseng succumbed to his injuries at his residence.

The family blamed the negligence of the concerned department for the incident and an FIR was also filed on the same day the Purakhasia Police Station.

The claim for compensation was made by family member, Bostone M Sangma, who urged the Deputy Commissioner to initiate necessary action for the early payment of compensation.