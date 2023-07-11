Fish seeds ranched into Gomti to improve river health

The ranching was done in the Gomti river at village Chhoti Devaria near Indira dam for improving the fish biodiversity and riverine health in the region.

U.K. Sarkar, the director of the institute, said: “Freshwater fish species are common in this region but their population has been found to be declining due to indiscriminate fishing and rising water pollution.”

Over 200 scientists and staff of the institute and 75 fish farmers and entrepreneurs from Lucknow and its adjoining districts participated in the programme in which five farmers were also awarded for their achievement in fish farming.

IANS