No foul play in Umsawli triple death case

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 10: The post-mortem report into the death of three employees of the Institute of Science and Bio Resource (ISBR) at Umsawli, has found no evidence of any foul play. A senior police official said the post-mortem report has confirmed that the three persons died of mushroom poisoning. The official said the three persons had gone to forage some wild mushrooms in a nearby forest and they cooked and consumed the mushroom on Thursday evening. The official said the family members of the three deceased have accepted the autopsy report and have taken possession of the bodies. Police had recovered the bodies of Shebani Kharbani (40, cleaner), Backstar Kharkrang (30, electrician) and Rupert Donbor Dohtdong (43, chowkidar) from two rooms on the first floor of the under-construction building on Sunday after the contractor complained about foul smell emanating from the rooms. The three deceased were residents of Mawlai Phudmuri.