Search for experts: Four names finalised

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 10: The three-member search committee headed by Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang has finalised four names to be empanelled as members of the expert committee to review the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy of 1972.

Wahlang on Monday disclosed the information to The Shillong Times but declined to reveal the names.

He hinted that some names were from outside the state.

Once all five names are finalised, the Cabinet will have to approve the names before the expert committee is notified.