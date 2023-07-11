Priyanka Chopra shares adorable glimpse of daughter Malti on family vacation

Shillong, July 11: Global star Priyanka Chopra, currently enjoying a vacation with her family, has delighted fans with an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

As per IANS, Priyanka, along with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti (lovingly known as MM), is spending quality time by the seaside.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a photo of Malti wearing a cute sky blue monokini adorned with strawberries. Malti completed her look with a matching hat and black sunglasses.

In the picture, Malti is seen wearing a thin gold bracelet and gazing at the picturesque sea from a yacht.

Priyanka captioned the enchanting photo as ‘Angel’ accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Nick Jonas also provided a glimpse of their family vacation by sharing a selfie from the boat and writing, “I got vacation eyes.”

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the projects ‘Citadel’ and ‘Love Again’, and she currently has ‘Heads of State’ in her upcoming projects lineup.