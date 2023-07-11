Teaser of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’ released, exciting fans

Shillong, July 11: Akshay Kumar’s fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, ‘Oh My God 2’. Directed by Amit Rai, the movie is set to hit theaters on August 11. It will clash with Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar 2’. Today, on July 11, the teaser of the film has finally been unveiled. This satirical comedy drama serves as a sequel to the 2012 hit film, ‘OMG- Oh My God!’

The teaser showcases Akshay Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva, generating much intrigue and excitement among viewers. ‘OMG 2’ will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil, renowned for his role in Ramayan. Pankaj Tripathi’s character questions the existence of God, setting the stage for a different perspective compared to the previous installment. In the first part, Paresh Rawal played an atheist, whereas Pankaj’s character is portrayed as a believer in God.

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva in the teaser, as per India Today, exudes intensity and leaves audiences intrigued. He appears in various looks throughout the teaser, while Pankaj Tripathi plays the devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

‘OMG 2’ is written and directed by Amit Rai, with production by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl. Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi serves as the creative producer, and Amalendu Chaudhary handles the cinematography for the film.