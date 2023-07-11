Youth meets watery grave on fishing trip

Nongpoh, July 11: A youth was drowned in the MeECL Dam in Nongmahir on Sunday when an outing for fishing by three friends turned a tragedy.

The victim, identified as Shiningstar Kharpati, son of Loreta Kharpati from Umpling village, was drowned while attempting to retrieve a tent that had been swept away by the strong winds.

The incident came to light when a concerned citizen, Aiborlang Lyngdoh, reported the incident to authorities after receiving a distressing phone call from a local number, which had informed him about the drowning at Nongdiengngan 2 Number in the MeECL Dam area.

Promptly responding to the information, a Search and Rescue Team from the Fire and Emergency Services in Shillong, accompanied by a police team from Kyrdemkulai Out Post, rushed to the scene of the occurrence.

Shiningstar Kharpati had gone fishing with his friends, Malkos Lyngdoh and Micheal Warjri, both residents of Umpling, East Khasi Hills District. Due to the heavy rain and strong winds, the trio had set up a tent near the lake for shelter.

Malkos and Micheal were occupied with food preparations when the tent was carried away by the strong wind and landed in the lake. In an attempt to recover the tent, Shiningstar bravely jumped into the water but was unable to overcome the adverse conditions and ended up drowning.

His friends made valiant efforts to save him by extending a bamboo stick for him to hold on to, but their attempts proved futile. With the assistance of the Search and Rescue Team from the Fire & Emergency Services, the lifeless body of Shiningstar Kharpati was eventually recovered from the lake.

An inquest was conducted at the scene, and subsequently, the body was transferred to the Civil Hospital Nongpoh for a post-mortem examination. However, the grieving family of the deceased made a request for an exemption from the post-mortem examination. This plea was granted by Eric Kevin Dkhar Executive Magistrate of Ri-Bhoi District. Consequently, the mortal remains of Shiningstar Kharpati were handed over to the bereaved kin.