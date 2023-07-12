All 3 Autonomous District Councils of Meghalaya oppose UCC

Shillong, July 12: All the three tribal Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of Meghalaya have opposed the Central government’s move to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The representatives of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) of the hill state today held a joint meeting in Shillong today hold discuss on the UCC and resolved to oppose implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Sixth Schedule areas,. These three autonomous councils are governed by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,

Addressing reporters after the meeting, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the UCC would have a direct impact on the powers and functions of the ADCs, especially on the customs, traditional practices and the community as a whole.

He said that the three ADCs had unanimously decided to submit a joint representation to the Law Commission of India to convey that implementation of the UCC in the Sixth Schedule area would be totally opposed by them.

The CEM of JHADC, Thombor Shiwat and GHADC Deputy CEM, Nikman Marak attended the joint meeting.