KHADC enforcement carries out surprise check in Nonghpoh

Nongpoh, July 12: The Enforcement team of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections of trading licenses for various businesses operated by non-tribal individuals in Nongpoh Town, located in the Ri Bhoi District, which serves as the primary hub in the region.

Numerous business establishments, including those owned by non-tribal individuals, are present in the area.

Led by Inspector V. Bamon, the KHADC Enforcement Team carried out inspections in Nongpoh Town and discovered that several shops owned by non-tribal individuals were operating without the necessary trading licenses.

Consequently, show cause notices were issued to the owners of these businesses.

In the course of the inspections, the KHADC team observed that a few business establishments had already closed, presumably to avoid detection by the enforcement personnel.

Furthermore, some non-tribal-owned businesses had falsely attributed the names of local residents as their owners.