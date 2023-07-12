Manipur violence : Protest rally in Mizoram, burns posters of Manipur CM, PM

The ZO Reunification Organisation (ZORO) organised the rally demanding immediate stop of the ethnic violence in Manipur and creation of a separate state for the tribals in the state.

Addressing the protestors, ZORO President R. Sangkawia condemned the attacks on Zo ethnic people in Manipur and the silence of Prime Minister Modi even after more than two months of violence.

He said that it is a normal practice in India that the head of the family takes care of the affairs of his children, but it appears the Centre does not care for the hapless and violence hit Zo community people. The rally also mourned those who have died in the ongoing violence in Manipur since May 3 and passed a resolution saying that the people of Mizoram stand in solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Manipur who have lost their lives, properties, and livelihoods.

“We support their fight for survival and demand for a separate administration,” the resolution read.

The ZORO also urge the Indian government to allot the Zo ethnic people in Manipur a separate administration (equivalent to separate state). The ZORO would work towards the unity of Zo ethnic people all over the world and create one administration for the Zo tribals.

ZORO Vice-President F. Ngurbiakvela and General Secretary L. Ramdinliana Renthlei also addressed the protest rally.

Tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Zomi community started trickling in Mizoram soon after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3. Mizoram currently houses over 12,000 displaced people from Manipur. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has also written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 and May 23 and sought financial support of Rs 10 crore to provide relief and shelter to the displaced people from Manipur.

The displaced people took shelter in relief camps, rented and relatives houses, churches, community centres and other places in all the 11 districts of Mizoram.