Nongstoin to host state badminton tourney from August 2 to 5

Nongstoin, July 12: The West Khasi Hills District Badminton Association (WKHDBA) will host the 38th Meghalaya State Badminton Championship 2023 in West Khasi Hills under the aegis of the Meghalaya State Badminton Association (MSBA).

In a press conference held today at the Conference Hall Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Nongstoin, President of the WKHDBA and Chairman of the organizing committee S Lyndem said that the tournament would be scheduled from 2nd to 5th of August, 2023.

He said that all over there would be 150 badminton players from 12 District Associations and the tournament would be held in the Indoor Stadium at Nongstoin.

He said that the preparation was in full swing, where he urged the players who want to participate in the State level Badminton, to meet their respective Association or register with the General Secretary of the Meghalaya State Badminton Association before 20th July, 2023.