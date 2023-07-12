MPCC slams BJP’s design against Rahul Gandhi

Shillong, July 12: The Meghalaya state Unit of the Congress party today held a silent protest in the city after it was denied permission to hold the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the State Secretariat, against the design of the ruling BJP in the centre against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party slammed NDA Government on the matter and asserted that the party stood with Rahul Gandhi

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee also criticised the NDA over its plans of implementing Uniform Civil Code.

Meanwhile, the MPCC president Vincent Pala in his individual capacity welcomed the move for connecting East Jaintia Hils with railways.