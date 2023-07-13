Apple software updates bring powerful features to Indian users

Shillong, July 13: Apple’s latest software updates across its platforms and devices have provided enhanced capabilities to millions of users in India. With the release of public betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, Apple has introduced several notable features.

One standout feature in iOS 17 is StandBy mode, along with keyboard improvements, live voicemail, and new stickers. Additionally, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 offer a bilingual Siri experience, allowing users to interact with Siri using a combination of English and Hindi or other Indian languages like Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi. This enables users to perform various activities throughout the day, such as setting alarms, sending messages, making calls, playing music, checking the weather, and getting directions.

Transliteration keyboards have also been introduced for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. These keyboards are particularly beneficial for bilingual users who switch between English and another language while communicating with friends and family. The addition of these languages brings the total number of supported transliteration keyboards to ten, including Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, and Hindi.

IANS stated that iOS 17 introduces the built-in Punjabi dictionary, providing definitions of words and phrases from various sources. Users can now sort Messages by primary and secondary SIM, making it easier to distinguish personal and work-related messages. Different ringtones can also be set for each SIM, allowing users to identify whether an incoming call is for their work or personal number.

Additionally, users have the option to sign into their Apple ID using their phone number instead of an email address, providing greater convenience during the login process.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to enhancing the user experience for its customers in India and empowering them with powerful features across its platforms and devices.