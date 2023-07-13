Church body unhappy with centre’s role on Manipur situation  

Tura, July 13: The Garo Hills Catholic Union (GHCU) has expressed unhappiness and deep sorrow over the lackadaisical attitude of the Central Government of India towards solving the issue prevailing in the troubled State of Manipur.

The union expressed concern over the issue during its executive meeting held recently at Dumnikura Parish Compound in South Garo Hills.

The Union has unanimously resolved to submit a Memorandum to the Prime Minister of India with a copy to the Home Minister and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, with a fervent request to take all possible steps to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.