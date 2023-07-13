EKH admin puts on hold odd-even system

Shillong, July 13: In the wake of the protest staged by taxi operators in the city today, the East Khasi Hills district administration has put on a hold its June 1, 2023 order imposing odd-even system of plying of commercial/ public transport vehicle from Kachari Point towards Police Bazar and Motphran.

The order came in the wake protest lodged by the taxi operators in the city today. The DC, EKH met representatives of the protesting cabbies earlier today.