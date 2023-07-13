EKH admin puts on hold odd-even system

By Bureau
The Taxi driver of Shillong city stop ferrying people in protest against the order of the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District on the imposition of Odd and Even number to ply on the Road from Kashari to Motphran Via Police Bazar mian city Shillong, this has led to traffic snarl in Shillong city.on 13-07-23. Pix by UB Photos

Shillong, July 13: In the wake of the protest staged by taxi operators in the city today, the East Khasi Hills district administration has put on a hold its June 1, 2023  order imposing  odd-even system of plying of commercial/ public transport vehicle from Kachari Point towards Police Bazar and Motphran.

The order came in the wake protest lodged by the taxi operators in the city today. The DC, EKH met representatives of the protesting cabbies earlier today.

