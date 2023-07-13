Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Chandu Champion’, his most challenging project

Shillong, July 13: Kartik Aaryan, the popular actor, is gearing up for his next film, “Chandu Champion,” which he describes as the most challenging project of his career. He took to Instagram to share a cheerful picture alongside director Kabir Khan.

In the photo, Kartik can be seen sitting on a treadmill, sporting a blue and black checkered sweater, black joggers, and a white beanie cap. With a finger pointed upwards, he radiates excitement. Kabir Khan, dressed in a black t-shirt and blue pants, sits next to him, holding a clapboard that reads, “Chandu Champion Take 1 Shot 1.” The duo shares smiles of anticipation.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “Shubhaarambh! And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @kabirkhankk.” He also tagged the location as ‘London, United Kingdom.’

As per IANS, fans of Kartik couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations. They expressed their belief in his ability to excel in this new endeavor and showered him with support and love.

The announcement of “Chandu Champion” has ignited anticipation among Kartik Aaryan’s followers, who eagerly await yet another memorable performance from the versatile actor.