IMDb reveals most popular Indian movies and web series of 2023

Shillong, July 13: In a mid-year update, IMDb has released its list of the most popular movies and web series of 2023. The rankings include Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’.

As per a report in IANS, in the category of Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (So Far), ‘Pathaan’ claims the top spot, followed by Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ at number two, and Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ at number three.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, ‘Mission Majnu’, and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ secure the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively. The list continues with ‘Bloody Daddy’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘Varisu’, and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two’.

Expressing his gratitude, superstar Shah Rukh Khan stated, “It’s extremely heartening to learn that ‘Pathaan’ is at the top of the IMDb list. To see the amount of love that ‘Pathaan’ has received is amazing. Whenever any work achieves such recognition, the next step is to work even harder to thank everyone for their support.”

He added, “Most importantly, I would like to thank the team of ‘Pathaan’ and the audiences across the globe for making this happen!”

Yaminie Patodia, head of India at IMDb, highlighted the evolving distribution landscape, saying, “It’s interesting to see theatrical and direct-to-streaming releases competing for popularity in the same list, pointing to an evolving distribution reality in the last few years.”

In the category of Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 (So Far), ‘Farzi’ secures the first position. It is followed by ‘The Night Manager’, ‘Rana Naidu’, and ‘Jubilee’ in the second, third, and fourth spots respectively.

‘Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side’ claims the fifth position, while Vijay Varma’s ‘Dahaad’ ranks sixth. ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ takes the seventh spot, followed by ‘Taaza Khabar’, ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’, and ‘Rocket Boys’.

Shahid Kapoor, who made his web series debut with ‘Farzi’, expressed his gratitude, stating, “I’m immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support that has put ‘Farzi’ in the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 list. This milestone is a testament to the remarkable dedication of our entire team who worked tirelessly on the show.”

He further added, “This achievement is truly humbling and has only further inspired me to continue working on captivating stories that resonate with my fans and audiences all across the globe.”