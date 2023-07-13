Protesting odd-even system local taxis come to a halt in Shillong city

Shillong, July 13: Unhappy with the decision of East Khasi Hills (EKH) district administration to implement odd-even system for plying of local taxis, SSPTS maxi cabs and SPTC buses in Police Bazar and Motphran, the local cabbies staged a protest at the Civil Hospital and Khyndailad road junctions in the city.

The protest has caused severe traffic congestion especially in the stretch from Barik Point to Khyndailad and vice versa as well as hardship to commuters in the city. Commuters were annoyed at having been asked to get down halfway by the protesting cabbies.

” I am heading to NEIGRIHMS and now I have to get down at Civil plus there is heavy traffic jam and no other taxis are available,” said Bonny Mynsong a resident of Laban. Another passenger Eric Myrsing said what could he do but oblige as the taxi was not going anywhere.

After refusing to ferry passengers, a lot of local taxis were parked at civil hospital point. Drivers were also stopping other local taxis from plying and directing them to park their vehicle alongside with other cabs.

East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKHLTWA), President Wandonbok Jyrwa informed over the phone that they were trying to meet the Deputy Commissioner at the moment.

However, soon after the meeting, organising secretary EKHLTWA, Mangkara Shylla, informed that the protest would continue as the meeting with the Deputy Commissioner remained indecisive. He, however, said that the DC would convene another meeting and take a call on the order and then inform them by evening.