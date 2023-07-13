Conrad urges for inclusion of Khasi, Garo, Alternative English in NCTE test

Shillong, July 13: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written to the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informing him that the students from Meghalaya would not be able to appear for Language 2 of Section I (33) languages as none of the optional languages of the state are included as per the list given in Section I Language of the National Test Agency (NTA).

“This is creating discontent amongst students, parents and educational institutions,” CM said.

In the letter, Conrad Sangma also requested the Union Minister for Education’s kind intervention and direction to NCTE for the inclusion of Khasi, Garo, and Alternative English in the list so that the students could avail of these options and not be deprived of their rights and opportunities.

The CM said this matter of serious concern is related to the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for the Integrated Teachers Education Programme to be conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA) vide to a Notice dated June 2, 2023.

“Alternatively, additional questions could be added to Section I Language, which would also address the problem in the immediate future,” he said.

The CM has written the letter as a follow up to the letters by the state Education Department Dated 30//2023 and 10/7/2023 in which they had apprised National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) of the issue.