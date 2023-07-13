Swiggy acquires Lynk logistics to enter retail market

Shillong, July 13: Online food delivery platform Swiggy has made an undisclosed acquisition of Lynk Logistics Limited, a retail distribution company, as part of its expansion into the vast retail market. Swiggy announced that Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business under the leadership of its Co-founder and CEO, Shekhar Bhende.

The acquisition of Lynk will enable Swiggy to enter the retail market with a technology-driven distribution platform. Lynk, established in 2015 by Abinav Raja and Bhende, is one of India’s largest tech-based FMCG retail distribution companies.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy, highlighted Lynk’s unique position in the retail distribution space and its success in working with multiple FMCG brands. Swiggy’s experience in supply chain and logistics will assist Lynk in scaling up its offerings and empowering retailers to enhance their customer service.

As per IANS, Lynk boasts a network of over 100,000 retail stores across the top eight cities in India. The company has witnessed impressive year-on-year growth of 2.5 times, accompanied by improved profitability. With Swiggy’s support, Lynk aims to accelerate its growth and capitalize on the immense opportunities in the market.

Lynk utilizes an integrated technology platform to drive the entire retail distribution value chain, encompassing warehousing, inventory management, and logistics operations. The company is actively developing a comprehensive FMCG retail distribution platform.