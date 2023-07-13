Assam cabinet implements measures for development and connectivity

Shillong, July 13: The Assam cabinet has made significant decisions to promote development and connectivity in the state. One of the key resolutions mandates that government employees, regardless of their service class, must work in “difficult” (Durgam) areas of Assam for a period of three to five years during their entire service tenure. This move aims to contribute to the upliftment of these challenging regions.

In line with the Prime Minister’s Poshan initiative, the cabinet has also decided to provide three eggs per child per week in mid-day meals at schools located in tea garden areas. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on student attendance, retention, and reduction of dropouts in these regions.

Furthermore, the cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expanded the reservation for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and Minorities and Other Backward Castes (MOBCs) in higher education institutions from 15% to 27%.

To address long-term connectivity needs, the council of ministers has adopted the Assam Road Network Master Plan (RNMP), 2023. This plan encompasses the construction of a higher order road network, including state highways, major district roads, and national highways, covering a total of 18,421 kilometers. The RNMP aims to meet future travel demands and enhance road infrastructure in the state.