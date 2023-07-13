Union seeks education minister’s intervention on issues concerning institutions in EGH

Tura, July 13: The GSU, East Zone, Williamnagar has submitted two separate memorandums to Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma seeking his attention on issues in connection with two separate educational institutions in East Garo Hills.

One of the memorandums submitted to sangma highlighted the immediate requirement at the Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School in the town of Williamnagar, which happens to be the only Government school in the entire district.

According to the union, the school has been without a full-fledged Principal for the last five years which it said, had seriously affected the proper functioning of the school. The union added that due to the absence of sufficient rooms, the classrooms are all over crowded resulting in the lack of discipline among the students as their attendance cannot be accounted for by the teachers.

Other issues raised by the union included the lack of a Science lab and a Library, proper toilet facilities, water supply etc. The union urged the Education Minister to look into the issues especially, to appoint a full-fledged Principal at the earliest.

The other memorandum submitted to Sangma was concerning the recruitment of faculty for the Loyola College in the same town, which was advertised in June this year.

The union sought the Sangma’s intervention in the recruitment process and give preference to qualified local candidates for appointment while at the same time, maintaining a quota system that ensures representation from the marginalized sections of the society. The union also urged Sangma to ensure that the recruitment process follows the principles of fairness, transparency and inclusivity.