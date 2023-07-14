Another Assam cop placed under suspension

Guwahati, July 14/–/In yet another instance of prompt and tough action against errant Assam police personnel, an armed branch inspector, accused of sending objectionable text messages to a woman in Tezpur, has been placed under suspension

Reportedly, the woman had on Friday lodged an FIR against the police official, Lohit Rajbongshi, at Kacharigaon police station.

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed that the armed branch inspector has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry ordered against the alleged incident.

“Reference to the incident of objectionable text message to a woman by a policeman in Tezpur – Armed Branch Inspector Lohit Rajbongshi has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry ordered to be completed in seven working days after which strongest appropriate action shall be taken. No deviant behaviour by a cop would be brushed under the carpet,” the DGP stated.

Meanwhile, the accused police officer was forced to kneel down in front of the woman by locals and apologise for his misconduct.

As it is, about 24 police personnel belonging to different ranks in the state police force have been dismissed from service in the past five and a half months.

The tough measures have been taken for a number of reasons, ranging from misuse of office to corruption to anti-social activities.

Apart from the strict measures against just police personnel, teams from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption have laid a series of traps against several government employees and officials, including police personnel, and arrested them, primarily on bribery charges, over the past couple of years.

Notably, the state police chief had recently issued a slew of measures to keep police personnel in check and maintain the sanctity of police stations following several reports of police officials being involved in anti-social activities.

IANS