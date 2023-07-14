Poll Violence: BJP worker succumbs to injuries in Bengal; toll mounts to 46

Kolkata, July 14 : The death toll in panchayat election related violence in West Bengal continued to rise after a BJP worker, who was injured in clashes on the counting day on July 11, died at a hospital on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bholanath Mondal, a resident of Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district, who was also a candidate in the recently-concluded panchayat polls.

Mondal was injured in clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers on Tuesday outside a counting station.

With this, as many as 46 persons have lost their lives in poll violence since the announcement of polling date on June 8. While 19 people were killed in pre-poll violence till July 7, 27 more deaths have been reported since the polling day on July 8.

However, the Trinamool Congress continues to be in a denial mode over the ferocity of violence that has taken a toll of so many lives.

A crucial hearing related to poll-related irregularities is scheduled at the division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagn