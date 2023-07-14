B’luru records 178 dengue cases in 11 days

According to sources in health department, 3,565 persons have developed symptoms of dengue and blood samples of 1,009 people have been sent for examination in the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

More than 900 cases of dengue are confirmed in Karnataka and Bengaluru so far has reported 919 cases.

However, there were no reports of any dengue casualties.

In 2022, 585 dengue cases were reported in BBMP.

Dr. Sheela Murali Chakravarthy, Director–Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, told IANS: “Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so it is important to keep your surroundings clean. Most cases of dengue are complicated, but the disease is absolutely preventable and treatable.”

“To protect yourself, keep your environment clean and do not allow small containers to collect water. This is where the mosquitoes that cause dengue breed. The treatment for dengue is simply rest and plenty of fluids. Very few people need to be hospitalised.

“However, if you experience severe fever and body pain, you should contact a doctor. Otherwise, keep your surroundings clean and stay healthy,” she added.

IANS