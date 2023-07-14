NEHUTA holds peace march demanding restoration of peace in Manipur

Shillong, July 14: The North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) on Friday held a peace march which is aimed at sending a message of peace and harmony in troubled Manipur.

The march which started from the central library of the university saw the participation of hundreds of teachers and students with placards and banners.

While speaking on the occasion, NEHUTA president, Prof Lakhon Kma said that they have a serious concern and anxiety about the looming humanitarian crisis in Manipur.

He further stated that as a responsible teachers’ organization, they would earnestly appeal for strict restraint to violence from all sides and urge upon the Central Government to initiate emergent measures for ensuring peace and harmony in order to revive the due Constitutional and Institutional processes as mandated in and by India’s democratic ethos.

NEHUTA president said that repeated incidents of armed violence between communities need to be brought to an immediate end by least possible force and by effective and impactful political means, for which the Central Government must evolve ways and means of peace building, reconciliation and restoration of trust and confidence at the level of individuals, ethnic communities and territories within the state of Manipur.

The NEHUTA implored both Kuki-Zo-Chin groups of people and Meitei people to redevelop a sense of love, trust and fellow feeling as we are sure that humanity can never be shelved even in the toughest of crises.

Prof Kma said that NEHUTA shall endeavour to build bridges with all the affected sides and especially for victims to make their voices and concerns heard mandatorily by elected representative and shall strive hard to aid and assist processes of dialogue and discussion with all the expertise and intellectual resources at its command and shall impress upon the State to not falter in discharging its supreme duty of protecting fundamental rights like right to life and livelihood and above all to restore the right to dignity of victims at all costs.