UDP submits suggestions on reservation roster

Shillong, July 14: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Friday submitted its suggestions and recommendations to the chairperson of the all-party committee on reservation roster, Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Soon after submitting its recommendations, UDP General Secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said that the party had 14 meetings with legal experts and academicians and has come up with eight observations which the party wants the expert committee to examine thoroughly. He said their observations are non-discriminatory and acceptable to all the reserved categories of Meghalaya.