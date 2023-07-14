WGH police foil cattle smuggling bid

Tura, July 14: Police in West Garo Hills have foiled a cattle smuggling bid to Bangladesh after 3 Pickup trucks with 18 buffaloes were seized during a naka checking on Thursday.

According to police, credible information was received at Phulbari PS that a large number of buffalo calves are being transported illegally from Patharkata to Hallidayganj for the purpose of smuggling to Bangladesh. In a prompt response, a team from Phulbari PS placed naka at Phulbari on AMPT road, and successfully intercepted the three pickups with the livestock.

“The pickups and buffalos were seized along with cattle vouchers and one unfilled fitness certificate. Further investigation is being taken to ascertain the identity of the smugglers and a case has been registered,” police informed.

According to police, a total of 50 cattle which were being smuggled to Bangladesh have been intercepted so far.