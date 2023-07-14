4 Assam players to represent East Zone in Deodhar Trophy

Guwahati,July 14: Four talented Assam players have been selected to represent East Zone in the prestigious Deodhar Trophy scheduled to commence in Puducherry from July 24 to August 3.

East Zone selectors have selected Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Avinav Chowdhury and Muktar Hussain to represent the region in the upcoming tournament, official sources informed here on Friday.

Rishav Das, a right-handed batsman, recognised for his elegant stroke play, aims to leave an indelible mark on the tournament with his impeccable technique and solid batting prowess.

Joining Das is the dynamic all-rounder Riyan Parag, known for his agility on the field and versatility with both bat and ball.

Left-arm spinner Avinav Chowdhury has earned his place in the East Zone team as he adds a valuable spin-bowling option to the squad. He is known for his ability to deceive batsmen with flight and turn.

Completing the quartet of Assam players in the East Zone squad is Muktar Hussain, a promising right-arm medium-fast bowler.

Hussain’s ability to generate pace and movement with the ball brings an additional dimension to the team’s bowling attack.

Besides, bearing testimony to the depth of talent from Assam, left-handed batter Shib Shankar Roy has been named as a standby player.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has congratulated the players and wished them success in the prestigious tournament.