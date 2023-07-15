BSF seize quantity of sugar on international border

Shillong, July 15: vigilant troops of 4th battalion BSF Meghalaya seized seven country-made engine fitted boats loaded with huge quantity of sugar meant for smuggling to Bangladesh through the international border of West Jaintia Hills.

Acting on specific tip off, BSF troops observed some suspicious movement of boats in Harai River near BOP Jaliakhola.

On being challenged by BSF, the Bangladeshi miscreants jumped into the river and swam across to Bangladesh, abandoning their boats in the river.