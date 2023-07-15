Sports Snippets

Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach

BENGALURU, July 14: Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian midfielder Renedy Singh as their assistant coach on a three-year-deal. Renedy, who was most recently the assistant coach and interim head coach at East Bengal, will be part of Simon Grayson’s backroom staff for the 2023-24 season. “This is a club that raised the standards of professionalism in Indian football, and I’m keen to play a part in their journey over the coming years,” said Renedy, after the completion of formalities on his deal. “I’m looking forward to joining the team in preseason and working our way towards what will hopefully be another successful season.” Renedy, who had an illustrious playing career, turned out for East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Shillong Lajong among other clubs, before hanging up his boots in 2015. A former captain of the Indian national team, Renedy made 72 appearances for India between 1998 and 2011, and was part of the side that won the SAFF Championship (2005, 2011), Nehru Cup (2007, 2009) and AFC Challenge Cup (2008).The Manipur-native was also part of the Indian team at the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. (PTI)

Mohun Bagan rope in Sahal in exchange of defender Kotal

KOLKATA, July 14: Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday roped in star midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad on a five-year deal. The club swapped their Indian Super League-winning captain and defender Pritam Kotal for Samad, who ended his association with Kerala Blasters FC since 2017.The 26-year-old attacking midfielder Samad has inked a five-year contract with Mohun Bagan. “The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee,” KBFC announced in their official Twitter handle. “It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead.” From 30 International appearances, Sahal has three goals to his name and won the Intercontinental Cup once and SAFF Championship twice.Mohun Bagan have been quite active in the transfer window and Sahal becomes their third India international signing after Anirudh Thapa and Anwar Ali. (PTI)

India to tour South Africa from December 10

NEW DELHI, July 14: India’s next tour of South Africa will begin on December 10 with a three-match T20 series, which will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests, the BCCI and CSA announced on Friday. While the opening match will held at Durban, the second and third T20 Internationals will take place on December 12 and 14 in Gqeberha and Johannesburg respectively. Johannesburg will also play host to the opening ODI of the three-match series on December 17, followed by matches on December 19 and 21 in Gqeberha and Paarl respectively. The Test matches, called the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, will be played in Centurion and Cape Town from December 26-30 and January 3-7 respectively. “The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement issued by both the boards. He added, “The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates.” The last time India played a Test series in South Africa, in 2021-22, they lost 1-2 following which former captain Virat Kohli unexpectedly stepped down from the post, paving the way for Rohit Sharma to take over the reins. While India began the last tour with a 113-run victory in the opening Test they lost the next two Tests and the ODI series. (PTI)