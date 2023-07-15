Transfer Buzz

Jurrien Timber

Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax on Friday to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and its return to the Champions League.The 22-year-old Timber moved for a fee of 40 million euros (USD 45 million), Ajax said. It could rise to 45 million euros (USD 50.5 million) with add-ons.Timber, a ball-playing defender who played for the Netherlands at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and was also in the squad for the European Championship in 2021, offers versatility in being able to play at centre back or on the right.

Fabinho

Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool with a concrete offer to buy Fabinho.The Saudi Pro League club’s bid for the Brazilian international, 29, is expected to be worth £40million and it is anticipated a decision will move quickly one way or the other.Liverpool’s main opposition to any move would be letting their starting No 6 leave without a replacement.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has accepted a huge contract offer from Al-Ettifaq after talks with Jürgen Klopp but the deal depends on the Saudi Arabian club’s willingness to meet Liverpool’s asking price for their captain.Al-Ettifaq had hoped to sign the 33-year-old midfielder on a free transfer but Liverpool are demanding £10m and the clubs are due to discuss the fee. Henderson has given a verbal agreement in principle to Al-Ettifaq’s proposal and if the transfer goes through he will end a 12-year stay at Anfield.

Fred

Manchester United have turned down an initial offer from Turkish side Galatasaray for midfielder Fred.Fred has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is understood to be considering his options, with United prepared to cash in on the 30-year-old Brazilian for the right price. United are seeking over £20m to part ways with Fred.

Benjamin Pavard

Manchester City have made Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard their number-one target if Kyle Walker joins the German champions. Walker has given Bayern approval to advance negotiations but a contract has not been finalised and talks over a deal are continuing between the clubs.Walker, who has one year on his contract, is open to playing outside England for the first time. Pavard is six years younger than Walker and a France international. He started 27 Bundesliga games and seven Champions League matches last season and was used slightly more at centre-back than right-back.