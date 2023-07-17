Chirag Paswan meets Shah and Nadda, joins NDA

Sharing information about Chirag Paswan’s decision to join the NDA alliance, Nadda also formally welcomed him into the NDA alliance.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Chirag Paswan, the BJP President tweeted, “Met Chirag Paswan in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I I welcome him into NDA family.”

The meeting of the trio comes a day before the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Apprising about his meeting with Shah, Chirag in a tweet in Hindi wrote, “There were positive discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah ji regarding the alliance.”

It is likely that Chirag will attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday in the national capital.

Shah also took to the micro blogging site and wrote, “There was a wide discussion on the politics of Bihar.”

A total of 38 partners will attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.

