Going to CBI soon with proof of Mamata Banerjee’s involvement in Saradha scam: Suvendu Adhikari

“I will go to one of the two offices of CBI — either at Nizam Palace in Kolkata or CGO complex in Salt Lake — within the next three days and handover all the necessary documents establishing Mamata Banerjee’s involvement (in the Saradha chit fund scam) to the joint director of the central probe agency,” Adhikari said while addressing mediapersons in the Assembly premises.

He also claimed that he has documents showing massive irregularities and corruption in recruitment made through the state public service commission as well as appointments in the state government undertaking WEBEL (West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation).

However, he did not specify the nature of the documents that he has accessed in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has resorted to counter-attacks against Adhikari in the matter.

According to Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha member Shantanu Sen, Adhikari himself is an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam.

“In the Narada video scam, he was seen accepting cash on camera. He changed his political affiliation to save his skin. But people do not trust him. The entire country respects Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her honesty. Adhikari’s allegations are baseless,” he said.

