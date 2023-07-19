3 more illegal coke units destroyed in Nonglangpar

Nongstoin, July 19: The Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills District in a press release has informed that three more illegal coke plants in Nonglangpar (Kyllonmathei) were completely demolished on July 18 by the District Administration. The units have detailed GPS coordinates 25.4972618, 90.9020125, 25.4978283, 90.9024058 and 25.4985867, 90.9039470. The Deputy Commissioner further informed that the task of demolition shall continue.