Assembly committee takes stock of work in under-construction polytechnic

Nongstoin, July 19: The Estimate Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today inspected the Nongstoin Polytechnic at Mawrusyiar village in West Khasi Hills district.

The committee, led by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem as the Chairman, visited Nongstoin to inspect the progress of the construction of the polytechnic, which was started in 2017.

The committee was accompanied by local MLA Gabriel Wahlang, Deputy Connissioner WKHD Garod LSN Dykes, official from the education department and official from the PWD building.

The committee took cognizance of the delay in the construction of the polytechnic and asked the officials concerned to explain the reasons for the delay.

Speaking to media persons, Syiem said the committee had found out the reason behind the delay in the construction work and said it was because of the non-release of funds by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

He also said that the committee will follow up on this matter, to ensure that fund is sanctioned by the centre or state, to complete this project at the earliest – benefiting the youth of the area.