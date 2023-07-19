Ampareen’s excuse for winter capital denial weak and flimsy’

Tura, July 19: Reacting to the statement of Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh in the media recently, former MCS Officer Laben Ch Marak on Wednesday said that her excuse for denying the Winter Capital in Tura as being demanded by the people was weak and flimsy.

“It is unfortunate that she has given such a sweeping statement. She didn’t even have second thoughts on whether it would hurt our sentiments. Her reason for not giving in is that Meghalaya has diverse districts which is not true. Her excuse for denying what our forefathers had promised us is weak and flimsy,” Laben said to the media.

He added that the Hill State Movement was started by a Garo and people fought for it not to become second citizens but to have an equal share of development. The former MCS Officer also pointed out that Ampareen’s statement that other districts will also demand the same if Winter Capital is given to Tura is misleading.

“She had said that if winter Capital is given to Tura, other districts both from the Garo Hills and the Khasi/Jaintia Hills will also demand the same. Not only is this illogical but also misleading. As far as my knowledge goes, there is also no demand from the Khasi hills region for another capital there,” he said.

Laben added that another statement that she made was tantamount to insult to the protestors.

“She said that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s visits might bring some sense to us. Are just a bunch of people doing insensible things here!? This is insulting and we would like her to retract her statement,” Laben demanded.