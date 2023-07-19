IIT-G inks MoU with Indian Council of World Affairs

Guwahati, July 19/–/ The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) to build capacity and skills in international affairs and foreign policy.

ICWA is India’s premier and oldest think-tank on foreign policy and international affairs.

The MoU was signed with an objective to work together in pursuit of their goal of expanding awareness and knowledge on international affairs and Indian foreign policy. The agreement will be valid for three years.

Speaking during the MoU signing event, Parameswar Krishnan Iyer, officiating director, IIT-G, said the collaboration with ICWA would be a major step towards addressing the challenges and opportunities in the global arena and shared vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The expected outcomes of the collaboration will include intellectual development of stakeholders in universities, academic institutions, industries and other partners located in Assam in terms of awareness on international affairs and Indian foreign policy

Besides, joint studies would be undertaken through mutually agreed modalities on issues of common interest

Notably, Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the president of the Indian Council of World Affairs, announced this collaboration during his address at the 25th convocation of IIT-G recently.